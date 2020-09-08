Olive oil is generally used for cooking. But, it is a delicious salad dressing as well. In fact, it is considered to be an all-rounder oil, since it has many cosmetic uses, which includes being a good massage oil. From ruling our kitchens to taking over the cosmetic world, olive oil can be pretty beneficial for our health, skin and hair.

Healthy fats Olive oil is rich in healthy monounsaturated fats

The predominant fatty acid in olive oil is oleic acid, which makes up for 73% of the total oil content. Studies suggest the oleic acid reduces inflammation and may even have beneficial effects on genes linked to cancer. Monounsaturated fats are also quite resistant to high heat, which makes it a good cooking oil. Extra virgin olive oil is recommended.

Heart health It can help prevent heart diseases

Extensive research on Mediterranean diets suggest that its key ingredient, extra virgin olive oil can help in preventing heart disease in several ways. This oil can protect bad LDL cholesterol from oxidation, improve the lining of blood vessels and may help prevent excessive blood clotting. It can lower blood pressure too, which is one of the strongest risk factors for heart problems.

Skin health Olive oil is great for overall skin health

Olive oil contains a good amount of Vitamin E, which improves skin health by treating inflammation, acne, and protects the skin from ailments, sun rays and toxins. The light texture of the oil also makes it a perfect non-sticky moisturizer that stays for long and suits all skin types. Apart from helping with cracked heels, olive oil is a good makeup remover as well.

Hair This oil can help your hair as well

The Vitamin E in olive oil is good for the hair since it can make them strong and prevent hair fall. Regular usage of olive oil can fix split ends as well. Olive oil also moisturizes your hair and reduces scalp irritation, which further reduces dandruff. You can massage your scalp with warm olive oil for 20 minutes, before a hair wash.

Do you know? Olive oil can improve the appearance of your nails