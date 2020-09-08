A celebrity himself, Dr. Simon Ourian caters to many Hollywood stars. His most famous clients include the Kardashian family, who have been subjected to the magnifying lens for over a decade because of their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The family is celebrated for their splendor, particularly Kim Kardashian, but often, the sisters have had to confront rumors about their looks.

Details Kardashians are often rumored to have undergone cosmetic sculpting

Changes in Kardashian siblings' looks almost always result into people speculating them having undergone cosmetic sculpting. Kylie Jenner has dramatically transformed herself, veering away from her initial girl-next-door image. Few years ago, she debuted her new look, complete with fuller lips and a ravishing face. Recently, Khloe Kardashian shared photos of herself which broke the Internet. "Has she gone under the knife?" people asked.

Instagram Post Khloe Kardashian's recent Instagram post

Good Sweats OUT NOW @goodamerican. 📸 @pierresnaps A post shared by khloekardashian on Aug 20, 2020 at 9:40am PDT

Dr. Simon Man behind the Kardashian-Jenner family's cosmetic transformation

Amidst rumors that the sisters have had cosmetic surgeries, it is certain that the man behind the Kardashian sisters' jaw-dropping transformations is Dr. Simon Ourian. The Kardashians have been often photographed near his aesthetic center Epione in Beverly Hills, California. Meanwhile, Kim's beauty treatment videos with Dr. Ourian gave rest to speculations about surgeries since the famous doctor does only non-surgical procedures.

Insta famous Dr. Simon has a strong social media following too