Last updated on Sep 08, 2020, 03:36 pm
Written byRashi Bhattacharyya
A celebrity himself, Dr. Simon Ourian caters to many Hollywood stars.
His most famous clients include the Kardashian family, who have been subjected to the magnifying lens for over a decade because of their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
The family is celebrated for their splendor, particularly Kim Kardashian, but often, the sisters have had to confront rumors about their looks.
Changes in Kardashian siblings' looks almost always result into people speculating them having undergone cosmetic sculpting.
Kylie Jenner has dramatically transformed herself, veering away from her initial girl-next-door image. Few years ago, she debuted her new look, complete with fuller lips and a ravishing face.
Recently, Khloe Kardashian shared photos of herself which broke the Internet. "Has she gone under the knife?" people asked.
Good Sweats OUT NOW @goodamerican. 📸 @pierresnaps
A post shared by khloekardashian on
Amidst rumors that the sisters have had cosmetic surgeries, it is certain that the man behind the Kardashian sisters' jaw-dropping transformations is Dr. Simon Ourian.
The Kardashians have been often photographed near his aesthetic center Epione in Beverly Hills, California.
Meanwhile, Kim's beauty treatment videos with Dr. Ourian gave rest to speculations about surgeries since the famous doctor does only non-surgical procedures.
On his Instagram page, Dr. Simon Ourian boasts of a whopping 3.5 million followers.
The page also showcases amazing results seen on before-and-after images and treatment videos.
Dr. Simon Ourian is the most celebrated celebrity cosmetic dermatologist, with a clientele full of Hollywood A-listers and famous personalities from all over the world.
Get to know more about Dr. Simon Ourian on www.epionebh.com.
