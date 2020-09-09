Kalonji seeds, harvested from the fruits of the Nigella sativa plant, are also called black onion seeds or black caraway seeds in some parts of the world. Due to the fact that these seeds are rich in amino acids, iron, sodium, calcium, potassium and more, many alternative treatments, including Ayurveda recommend regular intake of kalonji. Let's find out more about its amazing health benefits.

Cholesterol It can lower bad cholesterol, increase good one

Several studies have found that intake of kalonji can help reduce both total and "bad" LDL cholesterol. Bad cholesterol or LDL is the main reason behind cardiac arrest and many heart problems. A particular study by the National Institute of Health also found out that using kalonji oil lowers the levels of bad cholesterol while its seed powder improves good cholesterol or HDL.

Liver Kala jeera can safeguard both liver and kidneys

Some components and compounds in kalonji or kala jeera can save the liver from toxicity by regularizing its functions like metabolism, processing nutrients and minerals that are important for the health. Apart from improving its efficiency, kalonji can also protect the liver from an injury or any kind of damage. Regular intake of kalonji seeds or oil daily can safeguard both liver and kidneys.

Diabetes Reduces levels of fasting blood sugar, and hemoglobin A1c

Probably one of its most known benefits, kalonji can help in managing diabetes. A review on people with Type-2 diabetes showed that kala jeera powder and oil reduced levels of fasting blood sugar, as well as hemoglobin A1c, a marker of 3-month average blood sugar levels. Just a half teaspoon of kalonji oil in a cup of black tea can be pretty helpful.

Do you know? Study found kalonji essential oil acts as an antioxidant

Antioxidants are important for us since they neutralize harmful free radicals and prevent oxidative damage to fight many chronic conditions. Kalonji is packed with antioxidants. Several compounds found in it, such as thymoquinone, carvacrol, T-anethole and 4-terpineol, are responsible for its potent antioxidant properties.

Anti-bacterial Exhibits anti-bacterial properties, apply its oil on skin infections