The natural aging process causes wrinkles, especially on the parts of our body that are exposed to the sun. Our face is specifically the worst victim here. While there are over-the-counter (OTC) creams that can reduce fine wrinkles, you can also try home remedies, which are effective in fighting them. These natural anti-wrinkle recipes can easily be included in your night-time skincare routine.

Coconut oil Just some organic coconut oil can be beneficial

Coconut oil moisturizes and hydrates the skin. It restores the skin's elasticity to a great extent, which will make your wrinkles and lines fade. You need to take some organic coconut oil and massage it on the affected areas for a few minutes in circular motion. You can also leave the oil on overnight. Repeat this every night before going to bed.

Avocado An avocado night mask: Use it twice a week

Avocado is pretty effective in fighting wrinkles, especially the premature kind. To make this pack, remove the pit of a avocado. Mash its pulp until it has a paste-like consistency. Add some yogurt to this and blend. Use some of it as a face mask and store the rest in an airtight container at a cool and dry place. Do this twice a week.

Aloe vera Aloe vera mask, along with Vitamin E, improves skin elasticity

Aloe vera is rich in Malic acid, which improves skin elasticity. All you need to do is take some gel from the leaves and apply it on your skin. Wait for 15 minutes or till it dries, and then wash it off. You can also mix the gel with some oil containing Vitamin E and apply it on your face for the same effect.

Olive oil Leave some olive oil on your face, overnight