Good sleep is essential for overall health, for which you need to get 7-9 hours of uninterrupted rest each night. However, many people struggle to get enough of it for various reasons. There are many strategies you can use to promote good sleep, including making changes to your diet. If you are tired of counting sheep, eating these food items can promote better sleep.

Nuts Almonds help in producing the hormone melatonin, thus inducing sleep

Almonds may help boost sleep quality because they, along with several other types of nuts, help in producing melatonin. Melatonin helps in signalling your body to prepare for sleep by regulating your internal clock. Almonds are also an excellent source of magnesium, which may improve sleep quality by reducing the levels of cortisol, a stress hormone that interrupts sleep.

Bananas Bananas contain potassium and magnesium, can help your muscles relax

Although generally considered an energy-boosting food, bananas are an amazing source of potassium and magnesium, which can help you relax your muscles. They also contain tryptophan, an amino acid that helps in producing serotonin that not only boosts your mood, but also aids your body to regulate sleep. Our body can also convert some serotonin into melatonin, which is great for sleep.

Kiwis Studies have proved that kiwis can promote better rest

Kiwis contain a good amount of the nerve messenger serotonin, which as we know, can help you fall asleep faster. During a study on 24 adults with sleep difficulties, participants ate two kiwis, one hour before bed, every night for a month. The results showed 35% decrease in the time it took the participants to fall asleep. They also slept relatively longer and better.

Milk Warm milk is a common home remedy for sleeplessness

Milk contains four sleep-promoting compounds, which are tryptophan, calcium, Vitamin D, and melatonin. There is also a childhood association that many people share between a warm cup of milk and bedtime, which can enable better sleep. Therefore, a warm cup of milk before bed can be a relaxing nightly ritual. If possible, opt for low-fat milk, which is highly nutritious yet low in calories.

Chickpeas Eat a plate full of hummus, which contains chickpeas