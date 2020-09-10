The global incidence of dengue, a mosquito-borne viral infection, has grown drastically in recent decades. This infection results in high fever, rash, muscle pain and joint pain. One way to tackle this is to prevent bites by infected mosquitoes. During the monsoon season, you can follow these important tips to stay safe.

#1 Keep the possible mosquito breeding grounds clean

The Aedes mosquito (responsible for dengue) breeds in clean, stagnant water. Checking for and removing stagnant water can help reduce the risk. To ensure this, turn buckets and containers over and store them under shelter so that water doesn't accumulate. Remove excess water from plant pot plates and scrub containers to remove mosquito eggs. Don't store water for more than a day.

#2 Personal protection from mosquito bites

Use a repellent with at least 10 per cent concentration of Diethyltoluamide (DEET). Reduce the amount of skin exposed by wearing long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks, tucking pant legs into shoes or socks, and wearing a hat. These measures must be observed during the day both inside and outside of the home, because the primary mosquito vectors bite throughout the day.

#3 Keep your house safe and clean

Another way to ensure that your home is mosquito-free is to keep your doors and windows closed as much as possible to prevent the mosquitoes from entering into your house. Make sure window and door screens are secure and free of holes. Regular cleaning can also help reduce breeding grounds for mosquitoes. So keep your house clean, especially your garden and terrace.

#4 Use mosquito nets while sleeping