As a side dish, or a light and healthy snack, salads are always a great choice. They are generally made by using either fruits or vegetables, sometimes even meat. Seasoning or salad dressing are added on top to amplify the taste. However, salads are also a culinary experience. Here, we have listed a few popular salads, that everyone should try.

Caesar salad Caesar salad: Pop culture's most favorite salad and ours too!

This salad has been referenced numerous times in pop culture. Caesar salad is a tossed salad, which means that the entire salad is tossed in a dressing or vinaigrette. This classic romaine salad is topped with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese drizzled with the signature Caesar dressing. The dressing typically consists of lemon juice, oil, anchovies, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, pepper, mustard and cheese.

Caprese salad Caprese salad: An easy summer recipe from Italy

A perfect combination of ripe tomatoes, creamy mozzarella and fresh basil, this simple salad is believed to have originated on the island of Capri. In the authentic Caprese salad recipe, mozzarella and tomatoes are sliced, arranged on a plate and garnished with basil leaves, sprinkled with some salt and white pepper. A drizzle of extra virgin olive oil at the end finishes the recipe.

Greek salad The evergreen and classic, Greek salad

Native to the country of Greece, the ingredients of this classic salad are tomato pieces, sliced cucumber, onions, olives and feta cheese. However, people outside Greece like to add lettuce to this salad. It is usually dressed with olive oil, in addition to the seasoning. You can also add sliced bell peppers to the salad to amplify its taste.

Do you know? Tabbouleh, the Lebanese delight