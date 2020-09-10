Finding effective natural shampoos can be difficult and expensive. It is important to avoid chemicals as much as possible, but store-bought hair products don't allow us to do that. There are, however, many natural components that you can use for making a DIY shampoo. Here are some types of chemical-free shampoo you can make at home, that utilize natural plants, oil and more.

#1 Shikakai, reetha and fenugreek shampoo: A tried and tested concoction

A traditional and effective mixture, this homemade shampoo cleans the hair, gets rid off dandruff and ensures shine. Take a steel pan and pour 2-3 cups of water in it with 5-6 pods of Shikakai, 2 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds and 1 soap nut (Reetha). Boil for 10-15 minutes and let it cool down. Strain out the remnants and store the liquid.

#2 Coconut milk shampoo for luscious texture

Coconut milk contains plenty of healthy nutrients that can give your hair a luscious texture. Additionally, it also cleans the scalp and removes dirt and excess sebum. Just mix 1 cup of coconut milk with 1/3 cup of olive oil. To use it as a hair mask, massage it onto your scalp and leave it for some time. Rinse it with hot water.

#3 Rice water contains inositol, its shampoo can reduce hair breakage

Rice water contains inositol, a carbohydrate that enhances the elasticity of hair and reduces hair breakage. Place one bowl of rinsed rice in a clean bowl and add water till it is completely immersed. Let it stay for 30 minutes. Knead it lightly so that the water turns cloudy. Add few drops of lavender essential oil. Strain the rice water into a bottle.

#4 Neem and amla shampoo: Anti-bacterial, ultimate nourishment for the mane