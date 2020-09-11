-
#HealthBytes: What makes your breakfast healthy?
Lifestyle
We have often heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.
Breakfast not only jump-starts our day, but if planned properly, can ensure a good intake of nutrients in our body. A healthy breakfast can, in fact, help you lose weight as well.
For the most nutritious first meal, choose whole, unprocessed foods from the following five food groups.
Fruits
A colorful fruit plate for breakfast would be amazing
Fruits are easy for our bodies to digest and can benefit you in many ways, ranging from fighting colds and inflammation to making your skin glow.
Ensure a colorful fruit plate for maximum advantage. Apples, avocados, cherries, watermelon are some worthy inclusions.
But remember you shouldn't consume fruits on an empty stomach. You can however, pair them up with foods from the next categories.
Vegetables
Don't wait till lunch or dinner, include vegetables in breakfast
People tend to include vegetables only in lunch and dinner.
But, by eating them for breakfast, you can reach the goal and get more fiber and other nutrients to boost your day.
You can slice vegetables like cucumbers, tomato slices, or lettuce leaves over a sandwich.
Sugarless smoothies are also a way to incorporate vegetables in breakfast.
Whole grains
Whole grains: An important part of a healthy diet
All types of grains can provide complex carbohydrates and some key vitamins and minerals to your body, but whole grains in particular are an important part of a healthy diet.
To include these grains in your diet, add them to your breakfast plate.
Whole grain cereals, shredded wheat or oatmeal are great.
You can also make sandwiches using whole grain breads or rolls.
Protein
A healthy breakfast should always ensure protein intake
A protein-rich breakfast will not only add essential nutrients such as iron, zinc and calcium to your diet, but it will also help regulate glucose levels through the morning.
This will benefit your attention span and concentration as well.
Most amount of protein comes from fish, eggs and meat. But if you want vegetarian options, go for nuts like almonds, seeds or legumes.
Dairy
Going dairy-free entirely is not always a good option
Even though dairy-free is the rage nowadays for a healthy body, unless you have health issues from it, like being lactose intolerant, don't skip dairy altogether.
Adding dairy, especially to breakfast is a simple way to provide calcium, high-quality protein and vitamins to kick-start your day.
Including some quantities of milk, yogurt or even cheese to your breakfast can be beneficial.