We have often heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Breakfast not only jump-starts our day, but if planned properly, can ensure a good intake of nutrients in our body. A healthy breakfast can, in fact, help you lose weight as well. For the most nutritious first meal, choose whole, unprocessed foods from the following five food groups.

Fruits A colorful fruit plate for breakfast would be amazing

Fruits are easy for our bodies to digest and can benefit you in many ways, ranging from fighting colds and inflammation to making your skin glow. Ensure a colorful fruit plate for maximum advantage. Apples, avocados, cherries, watermelon are some worthy inclusions. But remember you shouldn't consume fruits on an empty stomach. You can however, pair them up with foods from the next categories.

Vegetables Don't wait till lunch or dinner, include vegetables in breakfast

People tend to include vegetables only in lunch and dinner. But, by eating them for breakfast, you can reach the goal and get more fiber and other nutrients to boost your day. You can slice vegetables like cucumbers, tomato slices, or lettuce leaves over a sandwich. Sugarless smoothies are also a way to incorporate vegetables in breakfast.

Whole grains Whole grains: An important part of a healthy diet

All types of grains can provide complex carbohydrates and some key vitamins and minerals to your body, but whole grains in particular are an important part of a healthy diet. To include these grains in your diet, add them to your breakfast plate. Whole grain cereals, shredded wheat or oatmeal are great. You can also make sandwiches using whole grain breads or rolls.

Protein A healthy breakfast should always ensure protein intake

A protein-rich breakfast will not only add essential nutrients such as iron, zinc and calcium to your diet, but it will also help regulate glucose levels through the morning. This will benefit your attention span and concentration as well. Most amount of protein comes from fish, eggs and meat. But if you want vegetarian options, go for nuts like almonds, seeds or legumes.

Dairy Going dairy-free entirely is not always a good option