Our teeth are covered with a smooth, naturally white enamel. When that wears out, it becomes translucent and reveals the lower layer called 'dentin,' which is yellow in color. Since discolored teeth is automatically linked to bad appearance, there has been an upsurge in teeth whitening toothpastes, whitening treatments and bleaching kits. However, you can also try these tricks to get shiny white teeth.

Food Certain food items like apples, strawberries, dairy products can help

There are foods that can brighten your teeth by fighting stains and improving overall oral health. Apples improve your gum health and stimulate saliva production, which helps to rinse away stains. Further, dairy products like cheese, milk and yogurt are rich in calcium, which strengthen teeth enamel and appearance. The Malic acid found in strawberries naturally removes surface stains lurking on your teeth.

Baking soda Brush your teeth with paste made of baking soda

Mix one teaspoon of baking soda with two teaspoons of water and brush your teeth with the paste. You can do this a few times per week. Baking soda has natural whitening properties and is a mild abrasive that can help scrub away surface stains on teeth. Additionally, baking soda creates an alkaline environment in your mouth, which prevents bacteria from growing.

Charcoal Charcoal treatment is also effective in whitening teeth

Open a capsule of activated charcoal and put the contents on your toothbrush. Gently, brush your teeth in small circles for two minutes, before spitting it out. If your teeth are sensitive you can just dab it on them. Leave it on for two minutes. Charcoal is highly absorbent and can effectively bond with surface stains, and lift them away.

DIY remedy Apply lemon and apple cider vinegar

Another DIY remedy: Create a mixture using a quarter tablespoon of lemon juice and two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar. Brush your teeth with this to fight stains. However, don't repeat this treatment more than once a week because of the acidity in lemon. Applying the mixture frequently can wear down the protective enamel from your teeth, effectively doing just the opposite.

Prevention Prevent the stains beforehand