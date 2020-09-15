The rainy season has finally graced our lives to provide respite from heat. But losing weight in monsoon is a task. Who wants to workout or adhere to a strict diet when you can curl up in a quilt, with a plate of bhujiya? Lazy habits like this lead to weight gain. So, here are some tips for losing weight this season.

Healthy food Plan the perfect, effective, and healthy diet

You need to strike a balance between gulping down your favorite monsoon snacks, and healthy food. Your diet should have proteins, good fats and most importantly, carbohydrates. And, don't get all sneaky about carbs by eating the junk food. Let's be clear: your carb intake should include fruits and vegetables. Also, monitor your oil and sugar content to manage your calories.

Hydration Drink up: Keep yourself hydrated, aim for minimum 6-8 glasses

Monsoon is a weird season in the sense that either you will often have an urge to pee, or you will rarely feel thirsty. This leads to lack of hydration, which should not happen if you want to lose weight. Consume at least 6-8 glasses of water a day. You can also add some lemon juice or cucumber to the water for flavor.

Snacks Look for healthier options for snacking

Having an urge to eat a plate full of pakodas, samosas, and jalebis during monsoon is normal. But if you don't control it, you will lose your progress in the weight loss journey. You can satisfy these cravings with healthy options like roasted corn, peanut chaat, and sprout chaat, and keep a strict check on the amount of (unhealthy) snacks you eat.

Workout Your weight-loss regime needs to continue, irrespective of the weather

One of the fundamentals of weight loss is workout. So your weight loss regime needs to go on, no matter the weather. If you can't go out, don't worry. You can easily exercise at home. Yoga is always an effective way to work the muscles. You can also take up simple workout routines from fitness apps, or copy a dance routine from YouTube.

Sleep Try to get 7-9 hours of sleep for better metabolism