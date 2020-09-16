Our hair is often exposed to toxins that can be pretty damaging to its overall condition. Hair masks are usually used to treat damages like breakage, dryness, and thinning to make the hair stronger and healthier. But instead of going to a salon or buying expensive yet overrated hair masks, go natural. Make the following natural hair masks at home for stronger hair.

#1 Banana, honey, papaya hair mask: Protein-rich, helps strengthen hair

Mash 1 ripe banana with 4-5 cubes of ripe papaya. Mix 2 teaspoons of honey to it for a smooth paste. Apply this on scalp and rest of the hair. Cover it with a shower cap for 15-20 minutes. Wash the hair with lukewarm water before doing your shampoo-conditioner routine. This protein-rich hair mask can help strengthen the hair and make them shine.

#2 Flaxseed, lemon juice, essential oils: Contain Omega-3 fatty acid

Soak a quarter cup of flaxseeds overnight. Boil it in the morning after adding 2 cups of water. As the liquid thickens, add some lemon juice. Turn off the heat, let it cool, and add some drops of any essential oil. Leave the paste on hair overnight and wash it in the morning. Flaxseeds contain Omega-3 fatty acids and proteins, which promote thick hair.

#3 Avocado, milk, olive oil, almond oil: Keep for 15 minutes

Blend the pulp of 1 ripe avocado with 1/2 cup of milk, 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of almond oil to form a smooth paste. Apply the mask all over your hair, and keep it on for 15 minutes before wash. Along with Omega-3 fatty acids, this mask has Vitamin B and C, and iron, all of which promote healthy hair.

#4 Lavender, rosemary, coconut oil mixture: Study has proven its efficacy

Mix 5-10 drops of lavender essential oil, 5-10 drops of rosemary essential oil, and 2 tablespoons of melted coconut oil in a bowl. Apply this oil mask on hair, especially to the roots and scalp. Leave it on for least 45 minutes, then wash off with shampoo. Studies have shown that mixture of lavender, rosemary and other essential oils can promote hair growth.

#5 Multani Mitti hair mask: Has iron oxide, aluminum and silica