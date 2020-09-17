There are many reasons behind dry hands: Harsh weather conditions, jobs which require heavy usage of hands, lack of protection against sun are just some of them. While there are plenty of creams available in the market, you can make your hands soft naturally by using basic kitchen ingredients. Here are some home remedies that can cure the dryness and make your hands smooth.

Almond oil Almond oil has fatty acids and Vitamin E, moisturizes skin

Almond oil has fatty acids and Vitamin E, which hydrates the skin and keeps it moisturized. Just take a few drops of this oil, and rub them onto your hands. Leave the oil as it is until it seeps into the skin. It is recommended to be done at least once a day. For better results, you can leave it applied overnight.

Honey Use raw honey everyday for at least 1-2 times

Honey has a great texture and composition that can benefit skin health. It hydrates the skin and soothes its pores to soften your tired, rough hands. Take 2-3 tablespoons of raw honey on your hands and spread it evenly over both of them. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing it. For good results, do this everyday at least 1-2 times a day.

Olive oil Olive oil has antioxidants, anti-aging components; add sugar for exfoliation

Olive oil has antioxidants and anti-aging components that make your hands supple and soft. Adding sugar makes it an effective exfoliator as well. Put one tablespoon of sugar in a hand and pour one tablespoon of olive oil into it. Use your other palm to massage the scrub into the fingers and hands. After a minute and a half, wash your hands with water.

Aloe vera Aloe vera: Known for having healing, hydrating properties

Aloe vera is known for having healing and hydrating properties that can reduce skin inflammation, and nourish your hands to keep them soft. Take some aloe vera gel on to your hands and massage it into the skin. Keep it on for 15 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water. Doing this at least once a day can be pretty beneficial.

Coconut oil Coconut oil can naturally moisturize skin by improving hydration process