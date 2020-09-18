Extracted from plants via distillation or evaporation, essential oils are known for their therapeutic nature, and can help your hair to get stronger. But remember, these oils are concentrated, so mix them with carrier oils like olive oil, or almond oil, before applying them on your scalp. Here are some essential oils that can benefit your hair health in many ways.

Lavender Lavender essential oil can balance out sebum production

This essential oil extracted from Lavandula angustifolia flowers not only balances out sebum (oily substance on scalp), but also reduces dandruff and scalp acne because of its antiseptic and antimicrobial properties. Blend 8-10 drops of this oil with 2 tablespoons of warm extra virgin olive oil or coconut oil. Massage the mixture into the scalp and leave it for 30 minutes or overnight.

Peppermint Peppermint essential oil has cooling effect, increases circulation

An essential oil with cooling effect, peppermint oil increases circulation and cleans up clogged pores. Some studies also suggest that it has the potential to improve the hair growth. Use 2 drops of peppermint essential oil, mix it with your chosen carrier oil for a scalp massage. Since it has a cooling effect, keeping it for 5-10 minutes before wash is enough.

Cedarwood Cedarwood essential oil helps to avoid dry scalp, weak hair

Cedarwood essential oil ensures a healthy scalp. By stimulating the scalp to increase blood circulation, it helps to avoid dry scalp. Quite like the lavender, this oil also has antifungal and antibacterial properties. Add 2 drops of cedarwood oil to a teaspoon of coconut oil, and apply this hair mask to massage your scalp. Let it sit for 30 minutes before wash.

Rosemary Rosemary essential oil: Dilates blood vessels, promotes cell division

Rosemary oil enables hair growth by dilating the blood vessels and promoting cell division in the scalp. This delivers the nutrients and oxygen to follicles for better growth. Mix some drops of rosemary oil with any carrier oil, and apply it to your scalp. Wash it off with shampoo after at least 10 minutes. You can also directly add it to your shampoo.

Ylang ylang Ylang ylang oil: Not recommended for oily scalp