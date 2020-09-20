Skincare routines are tricky to create and stick to. First of all, there are so many skin products that can turn a simple routine into multiple-steps beauty regime lasting an hour. And then, there are different skins types to consider too. To form an effective morning skincare routine, here are the essential steps you should follow, with slight variations based on your skin type.

Cleansing Start by cleansing your face, removes dirt and residue

First things first, wash your face with a cleanser that suits your skin type. For oily skin, use an exfoliating face wash. If you have dry or sensitive skin, go for gentle sulfate-free cleansers. Oil-based cleansers are also good for dry skin. This step removes dirt and residue that has built up overnight and prepares your skin for the next steps.

Toning Next up: Toners remove dead cells and fight excess oil

After cleansing, bring out the toners. Take some toner liquid on a cotton pad and swipe it over your face. Look for toners that have beta hydroxy acid, like salicylic acid or alpha hydroxy acid, like lactic acid. They can help with breakouts and blackheads. Toning hydrates the skin, removes dead cells and dirt left after cleansing and combats excess oil.

Third step Pat a few drops of serum onto your face, neck

Post that, use serum. Pat a few drops of serum onto your face and neck. They contain active ingredients that can help with skin issues. To prevent moisture loss, look for serums with Hyaluronic acid. Serums with Vitamin C decrease dark spots. For anti-aging effects, retinol, Vitamin B3, peptides are important. Even without any specific issue, a general antioxidant serum is beneficial.

Eye cream Apply eye-creams right after serum; avoid dark circles, puffy eyes

The area around your eyes is rather delicate, so apply your eye cream gently, in a tapping motion to prevent any tugging or pulling. When you use eye cream immediately after the serum, it gets absorbed right into the skin without facing any obstacle. Applying eye creams help in reducing puffiness, and dark circles under the eyes and adding some moisture to the area.

Moisturizing Final step, use a moisturizer based on your skin type