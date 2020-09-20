Just like our daily skin care routines, we need a regular routine to maintain our tresses as well. To begin with, you need to find out your hair type (dry, oily, combination), your hair issues (dandruff, brittle hair), etc. Knowing them will help you create an effective regime with the right products. With this knowledge, proceed to include these steps in your routine.

Untangle Comb or brush your hair daily to untangle them

Your hair gets tangled everyday, unless you have a magical one like Rapunzel (!). So, you need to comb or brush your hair at least once a day. Remember to do it gently, especially near the roots. A wide-toothed comb and a boar bristle brush can work for all types of hair. However, ensure that you wash your comb or brush once a week.

Hair wash Choose shampoo and conditioner based on your hair type

We wash our hair with shampoo because it removes dead skin cells and excess sebum from our hair. Following this with conditioning ensures moisturized, untangled, shiny and frizz-free hair. Repeating this process every 2-3 days can be effective, if your shampoo and conditioner suit your hair type and issues. For oily hair, avoid a moisturizing shampoo. Use hydrating shampoo for dry hair.

Oiling Do note this: Skipping oiling is not a good choice

Some people oil their hair before a wash, and some do it afterwards. Either ways, skipping oiling is not a good choice. Massaging the scalp and hair with coconut oil, almond oil or olive oil, promotes blood circulation and adds moisture to your hair. If you want to use it as a pre-shampoo ritual, leave it on for at least one hour or overnight.

Treatments Some more tips to make your hair gorgeous