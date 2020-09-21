Scars can be caused by multiple reasons, ranging from surgery, skin infections to wounds. Over-the-counter (OTC) skin medications in the form of creams or gels are generally used for lightening the scar marks. In some cases, laser and other innovative treatments are also used. However, if you want to treat these marks without using the aforementioned options, here are some home remedies.

Aloe vera Aloe vera: Helps skin to regenerate, has anti-inflammatory, antiseptic properties

Aloe vera offers many benefits for skin. It is used for treating scar marks because it helps the skin to regenerate and has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. Take out the gel from an aloe vera leaf and put it directly on the scar. Massage it in circular motions, and leave it on for 30 minutes before washing it off. Do this twice everyday.

Coconut oil Coconut oil has phenolic compounds, antioxidants, and vitamins

The phenolic compounds, antioxidants, and vitamins in coconut oil promote the growth of skin cells and tissues. This not only has anti-aging effects, but may help eliminate old scars as well. You can either heat some virgin coconut oil or rub 1 teaspoon of the oil between your palms to warm it up. Dab it on the scars and leave it overnight. Repeat regularly.

Lavender oil Apply lavender oil thrice a day; keep for 30 minutes

Lavender oil may help in preventing skin infections and heal scarred areas because of its anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties. Mix some drops of lavender essential oil with 3 tablespoons of olive oil, and massage it on the affected area for about 5 minutes. Leave the oil in place for 30 minutes, and rinse it with warm water. Repeat this process thrice a day.

Potato juice Crush a raw potato to extract 2 tablespoons of juice

For scars caused due to skin breakouts like acne and pimples, potato juice is a good choice. Potato contains phytochemicals that can cleanse your skin and lighten pigmentation. Crush a raw potato to extract at least 2 tablespoon of juice. Now soak a cotton ball in this liquid and dab on the scarred area. Leave it on for 10 minutes and wash it off.

Prevention Bonus tip: How to to avoid getting scars from wounds