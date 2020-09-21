Kombucha is a fermented tea drink made by adding live bacteria and yeast, known as a SCOBY (symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast), to sweetened tea (green, black or both). After few weeks of fermentation, it becomes a sweet beverage that is later separated from the SCOBY and bottled. Although the research on it is limited, here are some potential health benefits of kombucha.

Digestion Kombucha contains probiotics that may improve gut health

A 2014 study confirmed that the fermentation process of kombucha makes the drink rich in probiotics. Consuming probiotics improves the overall gut health; probiotic bacteria have been found to help treat diarrhea; and some research suggests they may help ease irritable bowel syndrome. Since the probiotics in kombucha is great for gut health, they may also strengthen the immune system.

Liver If made with green tea, it has antioxidant effects

Undeniably, the antioxidants from foods and beverages are better than the supplements. Hence, kombucha, when made with green tea, can have positive effects on liver because of the polyphenols in it. Studies on animals have suggested that drinking kombucha regularly reduces liver toxicity caused by chemicals. However, human studies rarely exist on this topic.

Green tea Generally consumed to ensure weight loss, can also burn calories

Kombucha made from green tea contains many plant compounds found in the tea, and has some of its benefits. Studies show that drinking green tea regularly can increase the number of calories you burn, reduce belly fat, improve cholesterol levels, help with blood sugar control and more. This is why kombucha is generally consumed to expedite weight loss.

Do you know? Kombucha has antibacterial properties

One of the main substances produced during the fermentation of kombucha is acetic acid. Like the polyphenols in tea, acetic acid is capable of killing many potentially harmful micro-organisms. Kombucha has strong antibacterial properties, particularly against bacteria and yeasts, which cause infections.

Limitation The drink might be popular, but some caution is pertinent