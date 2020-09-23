Along with numerous health benefits, oats can also help you maintain your skin. It contains Avenanthramides, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds that soothe itchy, dry and irritated skin. Oatmeal is also great for acne-prone skin because it absorbs oil from the surface. Thus, oatmeal combined with other ingredients can help you whip up some great face and body packs at home. Take a note.

#1 Oatmeal, buttermilk and honey: Removes sun tan

Take two tablespoons of oats, three tablespoons of buttermilk and one teaspoon of honey. Mix these ingredients together and apply on your skin. Scrub in circular motions for a few minutes and then leave the pack on for about 15 minutes. Rinse it off with water. This pack can work effectively on all skin types and is an excellent way to remove sun tan.

#2 Oatmeal with cinnamon, green apple and yogurt face mask

Puree 1/2 green apple (chopped) and two tablespoons of yogurt together. Then, add two tablespoons of oatmeal. Stir this mix in 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon. Apply the mask and keep it for 15 minutes. Remove with warm water. This mask is great for oily or acne-prone skin. The acids in the apple and yogurt exfoliate skin while the cinnamon has antibacterial and antifungal properties.

#3 Oatmeal, papaya, almond oil pack: Brings a natural glow

Mash a small piece of papaya and mix it with two tablespoons of oats and one teaspoon of almond oil. Add enough water to make a paste that can be applied easily. Cover your face and body by putting an even layer of this. Keep it on for 15 minutes before rinsing with water. This pack rejuvenates your skin, and brings a natural glow.

#4 Oatmeal with rose water and honey face pack

Take two tablespoons of oatmeal, one tablespoon of honey and blend them. Add some rose water to it. Apply this pack all over the face and neck, and then wait for about 10 minutes. Wash off with lukewarm water. Both honey and rose water help in cleansing the face, which improves skin appearance. Regular application of this pack keeps your skin fresh.

#5 Oatmeal with almonds, honey and yogurt pack