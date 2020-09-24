In many countries, the culture of having an early dinner is quite common. While some have their meal between 7 pm to 8 pm, there are people who do it as early as 5 pm. These habits didn't get started out of thin air. In fact, they are backed by many scientific studies. Here are the reasons why having dinner early is beneficial.

Digestion Put 3-4 hours of gap between dinner and sleep

Eating right before going to bed at night may cause symptoms of indigestion such as acid reflux, gas, bloating, or abdominal pain. This happens because the food doesn't get digested properly while lying down. Also, if you don't put 3-4 hours of gap between dinner and sleep, your digestive system will function while you are asleep, which can affect your REM and cause sleeplessness.

Weight loss Fat burning capacity reduces by 10% for late eaters

Late dinner can cause weight gain, regardless of the calories. A recent study found that late eaters had almost 20% higher blood sugar levels compared to early ones. The fat burning capacity also reduced by 10% in those who kept the sleep-dinner gap at 1-2 hours. However, if you eat and sleep late, you don't get affected that much (although it is not recommended).

Heart Eating late delays calorie burning, risking cardiac health

Our blood pressure is supposed to drop by at least 10% at night to ensure a good rest. However, late dinner can stop the pressure from dropping properly, which can increase the risk of heart diseases. Also, when the calories don't get burned due to late dinner, they become triglycerides, a fatty acid that can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Energy Early dinner will also mean breakfast on time next day