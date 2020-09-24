Whenever the discussion about celebrities who have undergone cosmetic enhancements comes up, the name of Dr. Simon Ourian is often mentioned. The Beverly Hills-based doctor has gained the trust of the most prominent personalities from all over the world. Many actors and actresses, singers, models, politicians, and royalties have all either been to or heard of the doctor for sure.

Aesthetic industry Dr. Simon's journey in the industry

Two decades ago, if someone wanted to change their looks, the only option would have been to go under the knife. Cosmetic dermatology has changed that. Today, one can get a nose job with fillers, liposuction with radio frequency machines, and a mini facelift with a combination of lasers and injections. A cosmetic dermatology expert, Dr. Simon Ourian has further remodeled the aesthetics industry.

Innovations He developed exclusive lasers for cosmetic treatments

With his advanced laser procedures and excellent injection technique, Dr. Simon developed two lasers, Coolbeam and Coolaser, which are exclusively available in his Beverly Hills location. An ambassador of the golden ratio for beauty, the doctor uses calipers and protractors to ensure accuracy and precision in his works. He specializes in balancing facial features with the use of fillers through facial contouring.

Instagram Post Dr. Simon's non-surgical jawline contouring procedure

Fame His first client Lisa Vanderpump introduced him to other celebrities

His work has been phenomenal, so much that word of mouth about him spread from his patients to his patients' friends. Dr. Simon's initial fame came when his first celebrity client Lisa Vanderpump filmed his work, and introduced him to her celebrity friends. Now, the doctor is a celebrity in himself with a clientele full of many popular stars.

Clientele His clientele includes the Kardashians, Lady Gaga, and more