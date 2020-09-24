-
24 Sep 2020
How Dr. Simon Ourian remodeled the aesthetics industry
Written byRashi BhattacharyyaLifestyle
Whenever the discussion about celebrities who have undergone cosmetic enhancements comes up, the name of Dr. Simon Ourian is often mentioned.
The Beverly Hills-based doctor has gained the trust of the most prominent personalities from all over the world.
Many actors and actresses, singers, models, politicians, and royalties have all either been to or heard of the doctor for sure.
Aesthetic industry
Dr. Simon's journey in the industry
Two decades ago, if someone wanted to change their looks, the only option would have been to go under the knife.
Cosmetic dermatology has changed that. Today, one can get a nose job with fillers, liposuction with radio frequency machines, and a mini facelift with a combination of lasers and injections.
A cosmetic dermatology expert, Dr. Simon Ourian has further remodeled the aesthetics industry.
Innovations
He developed exclusive lasers for cosmetic treatments
With his advanced laser procedures and excellent injection technique, Dr. Simon developed two lasers, Coolbeam and Coolaser, which are exclusively available in his Beverly Hills location.
An ambassador of the golden ratio for beauty, the doctor uses calipers and protractors to ensure accuracy and precision in his works.
He specializes in balancing facial features with the use of fillers through facial contouring.
Instagram Post
Dr. Simon's non-surgical jawline contouring procedure
Fame
His first client Lisa Vanderpump introduced him to other celebrities
-
His work has been phenomenal, so much that word of mouth about him spread from his patients to his patients' friends.
Dr. Simon's initial fame came when his first celebrity client Lisa Vanderpump filmed his work, and introduced him to her celebrity friends.
Now, the doctor is a celebrity in himself with a clientele full of many popular stars.
Clientele
His clientele includes the Kardashians, Lady Gaga, and more
-
Kardashian-Jenner siblings and Kris Jenner, Lady Gaga, and celebrities from other parts of the world like Iggy Azalea, Agnez Mo, and Model Roz, are often seen going in and coming out of his clinic in Epione Bevery Hills.
With the doctor's fame, clients are advised to book their appointments up to two months in advance.
You can visit his website to know more.