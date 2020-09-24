Known as halim seeds or garden cress seeds, aliv seeds can be a worthy inclusion to your diet. These red seeds are the functional yet forgotten superfood that promote overall health and well-being, and are highly nutritious. Also, aliv seeds can be easily added to your milk or even laddoos, stews, soups and salads. Let's find out the many health benefits of these seeds.

Post pregnancy Useful for new mothers, postpartum recovery

Consumption of aliv seeds after giving birth is often recommended because these seeds are an effective galactagogue (contain properties that increase milk production and secretion in lactating mothers). Due to their high protein and iron content, they help in meeting the nutritional requirement of the baby as well. Aliv seeds have been also mentioned in Ayurveda for being beneficial for postpartum recovery.

Menstruation Aliv seeds have phytochemicals that can regulate menstrual cycle

Aliv seeds are rich in phytochemicals that are similar to estrogen, the hormone which plays an important role in menstruation. These components help in restoring the hormonal state for the onset of menstruation and thus, are great for regulating the cycle. However, if you are on any kind of medicine that affects your hormones, consult your doctor before adding them to your diet.

Deficiency These red seeds can boost iron and hemoglobin levels

Due to the good amount of iron and folic acid in them, aliv seeds can help in fighting the anemia. One tablespoon of these seeds have 12 mg of iron, so just by having that much daily, you can fulfill 60% of the recommended requirement, and boost your hemoglobin levels. Taking some Vitamin C afterwards is suggested for better iron absorption.

Digestive issues High fiber content in these seeds can help digestive issues

Further, the high quantity of fiber in aliv seeds works as a potent laxative that can relieve symptoms of constipation and indigestion. Regular consumption of these seeds can help clear the digestive tract effectively, and regularize bowel movement as well. Aliv seeds can also be mixed with hot water to treat colic, especially in children. However, overeating these seeds may upset your stomach.

Weight loss Has proteins that increase feeling of satisfaction, prevent overeating