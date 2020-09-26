From sweets to parathas, ghee is used in almost every recipe in India. It holds an important place in Indian households because of its distinct taste, smell, and an Ayurvedic approval. Recently, many nutritionists have termed it as a superfood because of its many benefits. Here are the ways in which consumption of this traditional healthy fat can help your health.

Heart health Opposed to popular belief, ghee is actually good for heart

All kinds of fats are often considered responsible for raising cholesterol levels, thus harming the heart. But, the fats in ghee aren't that type, because they are not stored as fats in the body. Instead, they are used as energy. In fact, ghee is considered a safer option than refined oil. Studies also suggest that ghee can reduce bad cholesterol levels.

Anti-inflammation Butyric acid in ghee has anti-inflammatory properties, promotes better digestion

Ghee is a natural source of Butyric acid, a short-chain fatty acid that has anti-inflammatory properties. This natural detoxifier also promotes immunity by increasing the production of killer T-cells in the gut. Talking about gut health, our bodies actually convert fiber into Butyric acid, so consuming ghee helps in better digestion, and solves problems like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Weight loss It has healthy fats that can help in weight loss

People tend to cut off all fats during a weight loss journey, but we need to understand that fats, along with carbohydrates and proteins, are necessary for our overall health. Since removing fats altogether from your diet is not a safe option, go for foods like ghee, which contain good fats. Further, ghee also helps in improving metabolism as well.

Energy Ghee provides energy and improves body flexibility

Previously, we mentioned that ghee is used as energy by our body, instead of getting stored as fats. This happens because the high content of medium chain fatty acids in ghee are directly absorbed into the liver, where it gets burned to produce energy. Consumption of ghee may also lubricate connective tissues and joints, to increase body flexibility.

Vitamins Lastly, it is a good source of many important vitamins