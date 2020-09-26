-
26 Sep 2020
#HealthBytes: Here is why ghee is a noted superfood
Written byRashi BhattacharyyaLifestyle
From sweets to parathas, ghee is used in almost every recipe in India.
It holds an important place in Indian households because of its distinct taste, smell, and an Ayurvedic approval.
Recently, many nutritionists have termed it as a superfood because of its many benefits.
Here are the ways in which consumption of this traditional healthy fat can help your health.
In this articleOpposed to popular belief, ghee is actually good for heart Butyric acid in ghee has anti-inflammatory properties, promotes better digestion It has healthy fats that can help in weight loss Ghee provides energy and improves body flexibility Lastly, it is a good source of many important vitamins
Heart health
Opposed to popular belief, ghee is actually good for heart
All kinds of fats are often considered responsible for raising cholesterol levels, thus harming the heart. But, the fats in ghee aren't that type, because they are not stored as fats in the body. Instead, they are used as energy.
In fact, ghee is considered a safer option than refined oil.
Studies also suggest that ghee can reduce bad cholesterol levels.
Anti-inflammation
Butyric acid in ghee has anti-inflammatory properties, promotes better digestion
Ghee is a natural source of Butyric acid, a short-chain fatty acid that has anti-inflammatory properties.
This natural detoxifier also promotes immunity by increasing the production of killer T-cells in the gut.
Talking about gut health, our bodies actually convert fiber into Butyric acid, so consuming ghee helps in better digestion, and solves problems like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.
Weight loss
It has healthy fats that can help in weight loss
People tend to cut off all fats during a weight loss journey, but we need to understand that fats, along with carbohydrates and proteins, are necessary for our overall health.
Since removing fats altogether from your diet is not a safe option, go for foods like ghee, which contain good fats.
Further, ghee also helps in improving metabolism as well.
Energy
Ghee provides energy and improves body flexibility
Previously, we mentioned that ghee is used as energy by our body, instead of getting stored as fats.
This happens because the high content of medium chain fatty acids in ghee are directly absorbed into the liver, where it gets burned to produce energy.
Consumption of ghee may also lubricate connective tissues and joints, to increase body flexibility.
Vitamins
Lastly, it is a good source of many important vitamins
Vitamin A and E in ghee act as powerful antioxidants and can improve liver health, hormone-balance, and fertility.
Along with helping body immune function and bone health, Vitamin D in ghee helps with the proper functioning of brain synapses, the connectors that pass signals for important locomotive and mental functions.
Ghee also contains Vitamin K2 that utilizes minerals in our body.