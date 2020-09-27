Baking is an art, which can be perfected with practice. To whip up some of your favorite treats at home, baking is the way to go. You have to be patient and give it some time. If you have just started baking (possibly due to the extra time in hand in this pandemic), these are the things you need to keep in mind.

Recipes Stick to the recipes, follow the instructions diligently

Until you become good enough to create your own recipes, stick to the ones you have found in a cookbook. Along with the quantity of the basic ingredients, follow the instructions too. If it asks you to preheat your oven to a 180°C, or sift your flour, do that without making any alteration. Follow each step in the order given in the recipe.

Preparation Keep everything you might need in front of you beforehand

If you don't want to go around frantically searching your fridge or kitchen cabinets after you have started the process, keep everything you might need in front of you. For this, following the first step is important. Find the ingredients and equipment you might need and set them out beforehand. Measure all the ingredients properly by using the required instruments to avoid any confusion.

Prevention Use parchment paper or silicon baking mats

While oiling or dusting with flour can also do the trick, use parchment paper or silicon baking mat while baking. Doing this is important if you don't want your cake, cookies et al to get stuck on the pan. This trick is used by most bakers and chefs to ensure that the food gets extracted from the pan without ruining its structure.

Important Invest in the right equipment to ensure a smooth process

Do your research before buying baking equipment. This can speed up your baking process. For example, a good mixer can make your batter more smooth. Baking-friendly utensils along with proper measuring cups can help you follow the recipe correctly. A non-stick cooling rack will ensure that the cooling happens without the food getting stuck on the rack.

Tricks Some additional tricks to keep in mind while baking