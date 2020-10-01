Upset stomach is a common ailment that happens to us from time to time, due to a variety of reasons. The condition is usually no cause for concern and can be easily cured through medicines. Normally, symptoms tend to reduce within a few hours. However, if you are looking for a quick fix, some home remedies and appropriate eating patterns may help.

Ginger Adding ginger to foods and drinks fixes symptoms like nausea

Ginger contains chemicals like gingerols and shogaols that enable better digestion, reduce nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. These benefits, along with its anti-inflammatory properties, has made ginger an important part of home remedies since the ancient times. It is quite easy to include it to your diet. You can add chopped ginger root to your tea. Ginger supplements are also great for easing the symptoms.

Lemon soda Lemon water and baking soda mixture reduces gas and indigestion

This particular remedy is a personal recommendation, because it does have a tremendous success rate. Mixing lime or lemon juice in water with a pinch of baking soda produces carbonic acid, which can take care of multiple digestive issues. This acid improves liver secretion and intestinal mobility, and can effectively cure gas and indigestion. Lemon juice itself helps in reducing stomach acidity.

BRAT diet Try the highly effective BRAT diet to reduce bathroom runs

Starchy foods can reduce the bathroom runs caused by diarrhea. BRAT diet, for instance, is the combination diet of starchy foods: Bananas, Rice, Applesauce, and Toast. Along with easing diarrhea symptoms, this diet soothes the tissue irritation from vomit since they don't contain any triggering substances. The high content of nutrients in this diet can replace those lost through diarrhea and vomiting.

Chamomile tea Chamomile tea has anti-inflammatory properties that can treat nausea

If your stomach is making you feel nauseated, a cup of chamomile tea can prove to be really helpful. This tea has many anti-inflammatory properties that come from compounds like bisabolol, azulene, chamazulene, and matricin. These properties can relax your stomach muscles to reduce pain from cramping and spasms, and bring relief to symptoms of an upset stomach, including nausea and vomiting.

Food habits Food habits: Do's and don'ts during an upset stomach condition