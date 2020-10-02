One of the consequences of the pandemic has been the loss of human connection. The inability to socially hangout may have been a bane for many, but is a boon for companies which provide video conferencing services. And, by using this technology, you can have fun with your friends and family. In fact, host a fun virtual game night by playing these games.

Charades Test your acting skills with charades

There is no game night without a round of charades. For charades' prompts (movies, phrases, songs, etc.), you can appoint an unbiased monitor or use a charades idea generator. Split into two teams and start the game on your preferred video conferencing app. To make it a better experience, the person who is acting out the charade may also use the Zoom "spotlight" feature.

Pictionary Use share screen feature on VC apps to play Pictionary

To play the ridiculously competitive yet simple game of Pictionary, divide yourselves in two teams and open any Pictionary word generator. Remember to designate a drawer for each round. Every drawer can either share their device screen and use paint to draw, or use the whiteboard feature available on apps like Zoom. If you are a group of six, Houseparty's Pictionary board is great.

Bingo Put spin on a normal game of bingo by customizing

For a creative game night challenge, put a spin on a normal game of bingo by customizing it. Design your bingo cards with phrases from your group's favorite TV shows or movies. Over VC, choose a caller to read out the show's/movie's common phrases. You can also use a website like My Free Bingo Cards to play a traditional game with a virtual caller.

Trivia Trivia night by using apps like QuizUp

Trivia nights are a crowd favorite because they build up excitement like no other game. You can recreate the feeling by competing with your friends on apps like QuizUp. These virtual trivia apps allow you to test your knowledge, in real time. And, if you are up for it, you can also design trivia questions and monitor the game over a video call.

Freeze Dance Bring your childhood back with Freeze Dance