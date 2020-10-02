There are many factors that can make your skin rough and dry. This condition mostly happens because of the loss of skin moisture caused by various reasons such as weather, hot water, chemicals, etc. Dry skin is uncomfortable, as your skin gets tight, itchy and cracked. Sometimes it gets so dry that it starts bleeding. To fight this condition, here's what you can do.

Shower Limit your daily bath or shower to 5-10 minutes

Bathing time lasting more than 10 minutes can strip your skin's natural oily layer, the biggest contributor in keeping a moisturized skin. Limit yourself to a daily bath or shower of just 5-10 minutes. This will help the necessary amount of oily layer to stay put. Excessive hot water can also harm the natural oil, so go for lukewarm water while taking a bath.

Soaps Avoid skin care products that contain alcohol and fragrance

Steer clear of skin care products that have alcohol, fragrance, retinoids, or Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA). These include deodorant, and perfumed soaps. Such products can diminish the natural oils and can be harsh for a dry skin. Choose mild soaps that have added oils and fats. Even cleansing creams or gentle skin cleansers, and bath or shower gels with added moisturizers are good options.

Moisturize Applying moisturizer right after taking a bath seals the skin

Applying moisturizer right after your bath plugs the spaces between your skin cells and seals in moisture while your skin is still damp. You can moisturize your body throughout the day, but don't skip this step after taking a bath. Along with cosmetics like creams and lotions, oils are also good moisturizers. There are ointments like petroleum jelly that can help as well.

Coconut oil Home remedy: Coconut oil is a great moisturizer

As we just mentioned, oil can be a natural moisturizer. Coconut oil is the best option of them all. While there are many essential oils that can help dry skin, they all need a carrier oil. Coconut oil, however, is a self-sufficient carrier oil with emollient properties. Emollients fill the spaces between skin cells and hydrate the skin to create a smooth surface.

Measures Additional measures to avoid drying up of your skin