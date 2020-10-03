A perfect look comes from trendy clothes, which are coordinated with correct accessories, especially for your hair. The '80s and '90s were the glorious period for stylish hair because of the many bold fashion choices. Sadly, those out-of-the-box accessories vanished in the following years. But some of those hair trends are back, and are taking 2020 by a storm.

Scarves Bandanas and scarves add funk and color to every outfit

Scarves were donned by many actors for adding funk to their style during the '90s and even early 2000s. They popularized the style and it dominated the mass fashion market for a while. These colorful scarves are now back in style. So, you can tie up your long hair with these or use them as chic bandanas to cover the top of your hair.

'90s trend Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, swears by over-sized headbands

Seen in many '90s movies, the over-sized headband was also made popular via shows like Gossip Girl. Currently, Chrissy Teigen, Kate Middleton and many other celebrities are obsessed with this accessory. Originally meant for toddlers, with bolder colors and embedded pearls, they are now a part of adult fashion. Over-sized headbands can accentuate many hairstyles, including a messy low bun, or a high ponytail.

Scrunchies Bigger scrunchies return to make your hair, wrist look stylish

To be honest, scrunchies are a part of almost every long-haired person's life and wrist. But the over-sized kind, which were popular in '80s, have officially returned. The great scrunchie revival started in late 2010, when many designers showcased them on their shows. Over time, they became bigger, more colorful and quirky. They can make your tied-up hair (your wrist too) look stylish.

Statement clips This year, statement clips are the ones that are speaking