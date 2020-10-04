All year long, a good breakfast is something that actually wakes us up, and energizes us for the rest of the day. This becomes more important during winter, because let's be honest, leaving a warm blanket to get going with the day is pretty difficult. To make your winter mornings exciting, here are some hot and hearty breakfast ideas that you should definitely try.

Dal paratha Chana dal paratha, the classic solution to winter jitters

Parathas (Indian flat breads) are a must in North India, where the cold season is rather extreme. Although parathas can be made with different fillings, the chana dal flat bread, made from cooked chana dal, flour and spice powders like garam masala and amchur is a winter favorite. Top it up with some ghee to keep you warm throughout the day.

Oatmeal Add some honey to your chocolate banana oatmeal for energy

Oatmeal can be cooked quickly from ready made pack, which makes it the go-to breakfast on a busy morning. To make it filling, add sliced banana and dark chocolate syrup to your oatmeal. While banana is nutritious, chocolate warms the body. And, together they are delicious. Topping this up with honey provides some much-needed sweetness, and energy to start your day.

Luchi Aloo Luchi with dry aloo torkari is the ultimate hot breakfast

Luchi, also known as puri, is a deep-fat fried bread made from unleavened flour. Teaming it up with dry aloo torkari, which is basically dry and crunchy potato curry, is a fantastic breakfast. A dish which is loved by Bengalis (including me), this can brighten up anyone's morning. Also since it is served hot, it becomes a great breakfast during winter.

Gingerbread pancakes The high-protein gingerbread buttermilk pancakes can heat up your body

Buttermilk pancakes are, in general, a healthy breakfast. Making it with gingerbread brings warm elements like ginger, cloves, honey, etc. to your diet, which can be useful during winter. Instead of breaking an egg for this pancake, use a vegan egg- flax meal and water- and add some protein powder to the mix. When served hot, they will bring coziness to your morning.

Quinoa porridge This quinoa porridge will energize your winter mornings