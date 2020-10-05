Sitting for long hours while working is something most of us can't avoid, even with the current work from home environment. To prevent this prolonged physical inactivity, standing desks are often used during work hours. While all the standing desks have a basic function - to let you work while you stand - they also bring you a bag full of other benefits.

Back pain Using standing desks relieves back pain caused by bad posture

Sitting for many hours at a stretch leads to people shifting around the seat to find a comfortable position. This often causes bad posture. Additionally, these bad postures for long hours tighten the muscles and can hurt the lower back. Standing desks may relieve this pain. Some studies have found that using these desks for weeks can reduce overall back pain.

Active Standing desks can help you improve your physical activity

The whole point of standing desks is to decrease your inactivity. Though standing is technically not an activity, it allows you the freedom of movement. Harness this ability in becoming more active. Add balance boards, treadmills, exercise bikes, etc. to become physically fit while working. Research suggests that this increased activity can also help you become more productive at work.

Burning calories Standing while working might actually burn some extra calories

One of the consequences of sitting for longer periods is weight gain. Along with exercise, just choosing to stand at work can take a few calories out of your body. In fact, researchers have observed that in a sedentary work environment, standing can burn 170 additional calories compared to those who sit. So, a small lifestyle change means 1,000 extra calories burned each week.

Energy & mood These desks can prove to be energy and mood booster