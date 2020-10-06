If a morning skincare routine is important for making your face look fresh and glorious, that same thing during night is needed for repairing your skin. After a long day's work, your skin needs to get rid of toxins. A good skincare regime before bed can do that, and rejuvenate the skin as well. So craft the perfect routine by following these essential steps.

Cleansing Remove your makeup, and thoroughly cleanse your face

After a whole day of having your face exposed to dirt and other harmful substances, you need to properly cleanse your face. If you have makeup on, you must remove it, preferably by using an oil-based cleanser. Avoid scrubbing the under-eye area. Gently pat it with a cotton pad dipped in liquid. If there is no makeup, clean your face with a water-based cleanser.

Toning Apply toner for rejuvenation, and preparing for the next steps

Rejuvenate your skin by applying toner over clean, dry skin every night. This step adds an additional boost of hydration to your skin. Remember to wait till the toner liquid dries up on your face, before applying anything else. This prevents the acids from neutralizing before they can work. Toning also balances skin pH and preps your skin for the next steps.

Serum The skin-hydrating facial serums help in fighting skin issues

Facial serums contain nutrients, hydrators, and antioxidants that are beneficial for overall skin health. Sometimes, these nutrients are even targeted toward fighting particular skin problems like acne, hyper pigmentation, etc. Using a serum containing Hyaluronic acid at night injects water from the air into your skin to keep it hydrated while you sleep. For anti-aging effects, ensure that your serum contains retinol or peptide.

Moisturize Continue the hydration journey with moisturizer and eye creams

To lock all the essential ingredients from the previous steps into your skin, moisturize your skin. This keeps your skin hydrated and soft. Choose a light-textured moisturizer to avoid uncomfortable residue. Use eye creams to hydrate the delicate skin around your eyes. These products, which usually contain peptides, are useful for avoiding wrinkles, dark circles, fine lines and other signs of aging.

Face mask Additional: If you have time, apply a face mask