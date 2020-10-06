-
06 Oct 2020
#HealthBytes: Essential steps of daily night-time skincare routine
Written byRashi BhattacharyyaLifestyle
-
If a morning skincare routine is important for making your face look fresh and glorious, that same thing during night is needed for repairing your skin.
After a long day's work, your skin needs to get rid of toxins. A good skincare regime before bed can do that, and rejuvenate the skin as well.
So craft the perfect routine by following these essential steps.
-
In this articleRemove your makeup, and thoroughly cleanse your face Apply toner for rejuvenation, and preparing for the next steps The skin-hydrating facial serums help in fighting skin issues Continue the hydration journey with moisturizer and eye creams Additional: If you have time, apply a face mask
-
Cleansing
Remove your makeup, and thoroughly cleanse your face
-
After a whole day of having your face exposed to dirt and other harmful substances, you need to properly cleanse your face.
If you have makeup on, you must remove it, preferably by using an oil-based cleanser.
Avoid scrubbing the under-eye area. Gently pat it with a cotton pad dipped in liquid.
If there is no makeup, clean your face with a water-based cleanser.
-
Toning
Apply toner for rejuvenation, and preparing for the next steps
-
Rejuvenate your skin by applying toner over clean, dry skin every night. This step adds an additional boost of hydration to your skin.
Remember to wait till the toner liquid dries up on your face, before applying anything else.
This prevents the acids from neutralizing before they can work.
Toning also balances skin pH and preps your skin for the next steps.
-
Serum
The skin-hydrating facial serums help in fighting skin issues
-
Facial serums contain nutrients, hydrators, and antioxidants that are beneficial for overall skin health. Sometimes, these nutrients are even targeted toward fighting particular skin problems like acne, hyper pigmentation, etc.
Using a serum containing Hyaluronic acid at night injects water from the air into your skin to keep it hydrated while you sleep.
For anti-aging effects, ensure that your serum contains retinol or peptide.
-
Moisturize
Continue the hydration journey with moisturizer and eye creams
-
To lock all the essential ingredients from the previous steps into your skin, moisturize your skin.
This keeps your skin hydrated and soft. Choose a light-textured moisturizer to avoid uncomfortable residue.
Use eye creams to hydrate the delicate skin around your eyes.
These products, which usually contain peptides, are useful for avoiding wrinkles, dark circles, fine lines and other signs of aging.
-
Face mask
Additional: If you have time, apply a face mask
-
Face masks are the best way of nourishing your skin. But the only limitation here is time.
However, consider applying a hydrating mask to your face at least once a week. Make it a weekend ritual.
You can either go for homemade face masks, or use the ready made ones from store.
For oily skin use clay masks, and hydrating ones for dry skin.