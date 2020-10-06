Cosmetic dermatology and art are often seen as entirely separate fields, but there is more crossover than you might expect. Dr. Simon Ourian is a world-renowned cosmetic dermatology specialist, who has A-list celebrities like the Kardashian-Jenners among the clientele of his Beverly Hills-based medical practice. Some may associate the name with his 3.5mn-strong Instagram page, where he started revealing his passion for the art.

As a cosmetic doctor, Ourian is precise with his measurements and laser-focused at work, allowing him to leverage mathematical symmetry to remove even fraction-of-an-inch imperfections from his patients. This is why he is trusted by many: His patients know that he will obsess over every detail to create a natural look free of the artificiality that is usually associated with cosmetic surgery.

In contrast, an artist is seen as somebody who brings their creative vision to life purely by instinct. However, the best artists often take a scientific approach to their work. For example, Leonardo Da Vinci painted Mona Lisa with the golden ratio in mind; an expression of beauty in mathematical terms. This is what inspired Dr. Ourian to take art as a hobby.

Dr. Ourian's sculptures and paintings emphasize the same mastery of angularity that his medical patients have come to expect. The same attention to detail that has carried his medical career to the pinnacle of his field has also allowed him to make waves with art critics and connoisseurs alike. His latest creation, a commissioned sculpture, was recently valued at $3.5 million.

