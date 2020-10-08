Cleaning the face is the first step of every skin care routine, because it removes sweat, sebum, dirt, dead skin cells and other harmful elements from the skin's surface. Since using regular soap on your face can damage the skin, you need a cleanser (like a face wash), which caters particularly to your skin type. Here is a guide for finding your perfect cleanser.

Oily skin Oil-free cleanser for oily skin, Salicylic acid for acne

If you have an oily skin, foaming and gel cleansers that are free of oil and alcohol, are your best bet for a deep cleanse, because these won't clog your pores. Oily skin often leads to acne. To solve this problem, wash your face twice a day with a Salicylic acid-based cleanser. Salicylic acid unclogs the pores and gets rid of excess oil.

Dry skin For dry skin, look for hydrating soap-free cleansers

For a dry skin that is itchy, flaky, or tight, look for a cleanser that is free of oil-stripping elements like fragrance, chemicals, or alcohol. Gentle soap-free creamy or milk cleanser with moisturizing ingredients and fatty acids in the form of oil are great for this condition. In fact, cleansers with ingredients like petrolatum, lanolin and mineral oil can hydrate your dry skin.

Sensitive skin Cleansers for dry skin can be used for sensitive skin

If your skin is often red, and prone to irritation, you have a sensitive skin. The cleansers that work for dry skin can be used for sensitive skin as well. Look for labels like fragrance-free, soap-free, hypoallergenic in the ingredients list behind the bottle. Cleansers with dense, creamy foams and soothing ingredients like aloe vera, willow bark, can be helpful too.

Combination skin The two approaches to clean a combination skin

In this type, your T-Zone (nose, forehead, chin) is more prone to oil than other areas. Your first option is to find a cleanser that can clean excessive oil and grime without stripping skin of moisture. Your other option is to carefully use an oily skin cleanser on the T-Zone, and a dry skin cleanser on the rest.

Normal skin For normal skin, use any non-drying cleanser with hydrating properties