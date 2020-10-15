Bad posture, sitting for long hours and injuries are possible reasons for a bad back pain. When it is mild, ointment, relief sprays and massages can relieve the pain. Physiotherapy is recommended for severe cases. However, there is one more option you can try for getting rid of back pain. The following yoga asanas have helped many in tackling this annoying soreness.

Bhujangasana Bhujangasana, the Cobra Pose, stretches your core and abdominal muscles

Bhujangasana stretches your core and abdominal muscles by working your back muscles. To perform this pose, lie down on your stomach with your legs extended straight out. Then, bring your palms on the sides of your chest. Next, lift your chest off the ground by using your back muscles and hold the pose for 10 breaths. Relax and repeat this 7-10 times.

Balasana Balasana, the Child's Pose: Takes pressure off the lower back

Balasana takes pressure off the lower back by stretching the spine, which decompresses it and provides you relief. To perform this pose, kneel down with your knees kept apart. Then, lay your torso over your thighs, and stretch out your hands in front of you. Lengthen your neck forward, and rest your forehead on the ground. Hold for 3 minutes, relax and then repeat.

Details Adho Mukha Svanasana, the Downward-Facing Dog Pose

Adho Mukha Svanasana relieves back pain by working out imbalances in the body and improving back strength. To perform this pose, get on all fours with hands kept slightly in front of the shoulders. Then, raise your knees and put your feet down. This should lift your tailbone toward the ceiling. Hold the position for 5-10 breaths. Relax and repeat it 5-7 times.

Setu Bandhasana Setu Bandhasana, the Bridge Pose: Maintain it for one minute

Setu Bandhasana stretches the spine to reduce back soreness. To perform this pose, lie on your back with knees bent and heels kept near the buttocks. Rest your arms alongside your body. Slowly, lift your back until your thighs are parallel to the floor. You can intertwine your hands under the hips for support. Maintain the posture for one minute. Relax, then repeat.

Details Combination of Marjaryasana and Bitilasana, the Cat and Cow Pose