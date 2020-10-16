The process of losing weight involves many steps. One of them is drinking adequate amount of water. Studies focused on the effect of water on weight loss have come out, with positive results further establishing the usefulness of this step. So, let's find out how drinking water helps in shedding some extra kilos, and to do so, how much of water is required.

Appetite suppressant Water is an appetite suppressant, prevents intake of unnecessary calories

The statement, "You are not hungry, you are just thirsty," is true, because water can actively suppress appetite. This is why drinking a glass of water before eating meals helps to reduce the amount of food intake and curb unnecessary snacking. Studies have also shown that drinking 500 milliliters of water 30 minutes before meals, along with regular water consumption, may reduce body weight.

Killing toxins It ensures elimination of toxins that can cause weight gain

An average human needs water to enable proper functioning of our organs, which are essential for all bodily processes. Dehydration specifically targets digestive process and causes problems like constipation. Water eases path for digestion, and eliminates waste, toxins from fat. It also relieves any pent up weight from waste build up in the body. Thus, hydration keeps the key causes of weight gain away.

Metabolism Water is responsible for keeping our metabolism up and running

Good metabolism is the key to lose weight. Water can, in fact, accentuate your metabolism. In the very first step of the process, water molecules need to interact with triglycerides (fats) to create glycerol and fatty acids. This requires adequate intake of water. Water not only burns fat, it also increases the amount of calories you burn.

Sugary calories Drinking water can reduce overall calories induced by sugary liquids

Sugary drinks that are repackaged as health drinks are part of the unnecessary cravings, and can unknowingly increase your calories intake. Even fruit juices, especially the processed ones, contain a lot of calories. When you are thirsty, instead of beverages like soda and sweetened iced teas, drink normal water. Doing this can reduce the sugary calories, curb your hunger, and boost weight loss process.

Quantity But how much of it can boost weight loss?