With the winter season fast approaching, the possibility of having a sore throat is increasing as well. This condition is often the result of bacterial or viral infection, and causes uncomfortable irritation and pain in the throat. While there are several medications available for this, some kitchen ingredients can solve the problem too. Here are the best home remedies for treating a sore throat.

Saltwater gargle Gargling with saltwater tones down throat swelling

The most basic home remedy for treating a sore throat is gargling with saltwater. Add 1/4 or 1/2 teaspoon of salt to 120 to 240 milliliters of warm water and mix well. Gargle with this salty water and spit it out. For good results, do this after every three hours. This action reduces possible swelling and keeps your throat clean.

Honey Honey's antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties can cure throat infection

Honey consumed in its raw form, or mixed with tea, milk or lemon juice is an ancient remedy for treating throat infection. Sometimes it can be more effective than common cold medicines for reducing the soreness and providing relief from pain. Additionally, it tastes better too. This healing power is the result of the antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties present in honey.

Turmeric milk Turmeric milk is a common remedy for all cold-related problems

Milk infused with turmeric, also called the golden milk by health conscious folks, is an effective concoction to treat symptoms and problems related to common cold and sore throat. This milk can relieve throat pain by bringing down swelling. In fact, the mixture of turmeric and milk is considered a powerful antibiotic in Ayurveda because of its anti-inflammatory benefits.

Ginger tea Beverages like ginger root tea can eliminate problem causing bacteria