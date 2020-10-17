-
17 Oct 2020
#HealthBytes: Best home remedies for treating a sore throat
Written byRashi BhattacharyyaLifestyle
-
With the winter season fast approaching, the possibility of having a sore throat is increasing as well.
This condition is often the result of bacterial or viral infection, and causes uncomfortable irritation and pain in the throat.
While there are several medications available for this, some kitchen ingredients can solve the problem too.
Here are the best home remedies for treating a sore throat.
-
-
Saltwater gargle
Gargling with saltwater tones down throat swelling
-
The most basic home remedy for treating a sore throat is gargling with saltwater.
Add 1/4 or 1/2 teaspoon of salt to 120 to 240 milliliters of warm water and mix well.
Gargle with this salty water and spit it out. For good results, do this after every three hours.
This action reduces possible swelling and keeps your throat clean.
-
Honey
Honey's antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties can cure throat infection
-
Honey consumed in its raw form, or mixed with tea, milk or lemon juice is an ancient remedy for treating throat infection.
Sometimes it can be more effective than common cold medicines for reducing the soreness and providing relief from pain. Additionally, it tastes better too.
This healing power is the result of the antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties present in honey.
-
Turmeric milk
Turmeric milk is a common remedy for all cold-related problems
-
Milk infused with turmeric, also called the golden milk by health conscious folks, is an effective concoction to treat symptoms and problems related to common cold and sore throat.
This milk can relieve throat pain by bringing down swelling.
In fact, the mixture of turmeric and milk is considered a powerful antibiotic in Ayurveda because of its anti-inflammatory benefits.
-
Ginger tea
Beverages like ginger root tea can eliminate problem causing bacteria
-
Warm beverages like tea usually provide relief to sore throat. However, adding ginger extract to your tea can improve the condition by leaps and bounds.
Ginger not only has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects that may relieve throat pain, it can also kill viruses that cause respiratory illnesses and reduce inflammation in the lungs.
Chamomile, peppermint and other herbal teas can help too.