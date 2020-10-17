Last updated on Oct 18, 2020, 01:04 pm
Hi,
Written byRashi Bhattacharyya
The makeup industry is evolving with time, but there are certain trends that can never be changed.
Basically, they are evergreen!
According to makeup artist Zoha Wani, monochromatic makeup is something that is here to stay for a long time, and will be always be trendy.
And it's her personal favorite as well. She further elaborates on why this makeup trend will remain timeless.
"Monochromatic makeup is always trending and it's my personal favorite. This monochromatic makeup look can either be natural, fresh, and glowy, natural bronzed with shades of nudes or my favourite type, where very dark burgundy, deep reds meet non-saturated browns and oranges," Zoha says.
She adds that if you find your color tone, this easy-to-do style can do wonders for your overall face makeup.
Zoha thinks that this makeup style is "really versatile" and "easy to pull off on most occasions."
"This style is the art of playing with colors and it photographs amazingly. The method lives up to its name when eye, cheek, and lip makeup shades are kept in same color family, or when eye or lip makeup compliments your outfit color," she concludes.
Zoha is a professional makeup artist with a unique style. She is currently running Makeovers by Zoha in Srinagar, and specializes in bridal, events, photo shoot and corporate function makeup. Keeping in check with the client's demand and current trends, Zoha aces the art.
