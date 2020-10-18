Before starting off, please remember that all of us are different, and our bodies react differently to weight loss efforts. Comparing yours with others' isn't desirable. Also, since weight loss is a marathon (and not a sprint), some small but permanent adjustments to your lifestyle like habits, daily routine, diet, etc. can help you shed a significant amount of weight. Let's find out more.

Eat regularly Do not skip meals, eat at regular intervals

Skipping meals to lose weight is never a good idea. Staying hungry leads to more cravings, which you will eventually end up satisfying with high calories. Not to mention the sheer loss of energy due to this practice. The best move for losing weight is to eat healthy and light every 3-4 hours. This will keep your metabolism up and running.

Diet Eating regularly doesn't mean loading up of junk food

The fact that you need to eat regularly for losing weight is not a pass to over eat, especially junk food. This is your chance to make healthy food choices. To avoid unhealthy cravings, add protein to all meals. Opt for healthy snacking options like fruits, almonds or other nuts, or a salad. Watch out for unhealthy carbohydrates, especially while eating outside.

Fiber Fiber should be your go-to food to control your weight

Fiber is overall fantastic for our body. Not only are they good for your heart, your digestive system and more, but they can also keep you full for a longer period of time, and keep your weight in check. Green vegetables often contain healthy fiber. Along with them, chia seeds, flax seeds, berries (raspberries, blueberries, blackberries), beans, etc. are all great sources of fiber.

Hydration Have warm water, infused with lemon juice, in the morning

Fluids are important for a functional body. Plus they help in flushing out toxins to aid in weight loss. In fact, drinking warm water, infused with lemon juice in the morning, has shown great results for weight loss. However, during a weight loss journey, avoid sugar-sweetened beverages, such as soda. They are high in sugar, calories, and are bad for health in general.

Workout Most importantly, your body needs exercise to lose weight