Harsh cold weather conditions of winter soak up the moisture from our skin and leave it dry and itchy. Since the cold season has already begun in some parts of the country, it is time to make the necessary changes to your skincare routine. To avoid dry skin, you need to keep your skin hydrated. So, start with the following moisturizing DIY face packs.

#1 The banana, honey, and olive oil face pack

Mash half a ripe banana and add a tablespoon of honey and one teaspoon of olive oil to it. Mix the ingredients till a smooth paste is formed. Apply this to your face and wash it off after 10 minutes. This face pack can regulate your face's sebum production because banana has moisturizing properties, while honey and olive oil can deeply condition your skin.

#2 A nourishing face pack of carrot and honey

Make a carrot puree by boiling a carrot and mashing it. Add a tablespoon of honey to this pulp and mix well. Apply the mixture on the face and rinse it off with water after half an hour. While carrots are rich in vitamin A that can nourish dry skin, honey is a natural moisturizer. Together, they work wonders on dry and dull skin.

#3 The nutrient-rich papaya and milk face pack

Cut half a ripe papaya into pieces and mash them. Add some raw milk to this pulp and make a lumpy mixture. Apply this pack on your face and leave it until dry and then wash it off. Papaya has nutrients and minerals that make the skin supple and soft. Milk, on the other hand, has vitamin E that adds moisture to the skin.

#4 A simple face pack made up of yogurt and honey

Add one tablespoon of honey to a bowl containing yogurt. Mix the ingredients well and apply it to your face. Let it stay for 15 minutes before rinsing it off. Honey, as mentioned in the aforementioned face pack options, is a moisturizing agent. Teaming it up with yogurt is highly beneficial since yogurt prevents water loss from the skin and increases skin elasticity.

#5 The aloe vera and honey face pack