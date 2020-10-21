Cold temperatures during winter are harsh on your hair because of the lack of moisture in the air. This causes them to become dry and more prone to hair fall. Additionally all the woollen clothes you wear create static friction, which makes the hair frizzy. To tackle these challenges of sweater weather, here are some tips that can help you manage your hair.

Dandruff Manage dandruff with correct products and home remedies

Winter makes your scalp drier and itchier that causes problems like dandruff and irritation. To fight this, make sure that you wash your hair with an anti-dandruff shampoo that suits your scalp. Application of two tablespoons of warm coconut oil, mixed with lemon juice on your scalp is an effective home remedy. For better results, keep this oil for half an hour before wash.

Frizzy hair Tweak your hair care routine to manage frizzy locks

The excessive static friction from all our winter clothes leads to annoying and unmanageable frizzy hair. But, by making some minor changes to your daily hair care routine, you can fight this. Comb your hair with a specific brush, which is a combination of plastic and boar bristles. Make sure to wash your hair with lukewarm water, followed by applying a leave-in conditioner.

Hair wash Avoid daily hair wash since it takes away natural oils

Daily hair wash during winter is a strict no-no. Not only does it increase the risk of catching a cold, it also removes vital natural oils from your hair. This leaves your hair unprotected, without any moisture. Washing your hair twice a week is enough. Use dry shampoo between washes if you want to.

Oiling Oiling important for restoring the lost moisture

One of the best ways to restore your hair's lost moisture is oiling. While there are many oils to choose from, olive oil is quite effective in revitalizing damaged hair. Argan oil is also considered great for tackling winter hair issues. Oil your hair daily and put special efforts at the ends and roots for good results. Alternatively, you can apply hair serum too.

Conditioning Do not forget to condition your hair during winter