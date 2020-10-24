Bottle gourd, also called doodhi/lauki, is an incredible vegetable, which is full of nutrients like vitamins (C and K), calcium, fiber and more. This green vegetable comes in many shapes and sizes, and can be consumed in different forms (like juice, curry, etc). Taste wise it might not be everyone's favorite, but it can bring miraculous benefits to your body.

Diabetes Its low glycemic index makes bottle gourd great for diabetics

People who have diabetes are suggested to eat food items that have low glycemic index. Bottle gourd's glycemic index is 15, which means its intake releases sugar into the blood at a slower rate. Additionally, the dietary fibers in the vegetable reduce the pace at which sugar gets absorbed in the bloodstream. Both these functions help in keeping diabetes in check.

Weight loss Less calories, more fiber make it ideal for weight loss

Along with its great dietary fiber content that can keep you full for a longer time, bottle gourd is high in water, and has less calories and density per gram. Due to all these reasons, this vegetable can be an ideal part of your weight loss diet. In fact, bottle gourd can also improve your metabolism by ensuring that you get a good sleep.

Stress relief Has component that is crucial for retaining and enhancing memory

Among all vegetables, lauki has the highest quantity of choline, a neurotransmitter that is crucial for retaining and enhancing memory, among other brain functions. Choline also helps in preventing and relieving stress, and many other issues related to mental health. The abundant water in this green vegetable can provide some physical relief, since it keeps the stomach cool and reduces body heat.

Liver health Bottle gourd has antioxidants that can treat liver inflammation

Liver is one of the most vital organs. A healthy diet with ample amount of antioxidants can keep your liver healthy. Bottle gourd, which has high antioxidants, can treat liver inflammation. These components remove toxins from the system, and protect kidney and liver from the free radicals. Thus, consumption of bottle gourd helps in maintaining a good liver health.

Side effects Keep in mind: Excessive bottle gourd juice can be harmful