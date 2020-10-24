-
24 Oct 2020
#HealthBytes: Why should you eat bottle gourd
Written byRashi Bhattacharyya
Lifestyle
-
Bottle gourd, also called doodhi/lauki, is an incredible vegetable, which is full of nutrients like vitamins (C and K), calcium, fiber and more.
This green vegetable comes in many shapes and sizes, and can be consumed in different forms (like juice, curry, etc).
Taste wise it might not be everyone's favorite, but it can bring miraculous benefits to your body.
-
In this articleIts low glycemic index makes bottle gourd great for diabetics Less calories, more fiber make it ideal for weight loss Has component that is crucial for retaining and enhancing memory Bottle gourd has antioxidants that can treat liver inflammation Keep in mind: Excessive bottle gourd juice can be harmful
-
Diabetes
Its low glycemic index makes bottle gourd great for diabetics
-
People who have diabetes are suggested to eat food items that have low glycemic index.
Bottle gourd's glycemic index is 15, which means its intake releases sugar into the blood at a slower rate.
Additionally, the dietary fibers in the vegetable reduce the pace at which sugar gets absorbed in the bloodstream.
Both these functions help in keeping diabetes in check.
-
Weight loss
Less calories, more fiber make it ideal for weight loss
-
Along with its great dietary fiber content that can keep you full for a longer time, bottle gourd is high in water, and has less calories and density per gram.
Due to all these reasons, this vegetable can be an ideal part of your weight loss diet.
In fact, bottle gourd can also improve your metabolism by ensuring that you get a good sleep.
-
Stress relief
Has component that is crucial for retaining and enhancing memory
-
Among all vegetables, lauki has the highest quantity of choline, a neurotransmitter that is crucial for retaining and enhancing memory, among other brain functions.
Choline also helps in preventing and relieving stress, and many other issues related to mental health.
The abundant water in this green vegetable can provide some physical relief, since it keeps the stomach cool and reduces body heat.
-
Liver health
Bottle gourd has antioxidants that can treat liver inflammation
-
Liver is one of the most vital organs. A healthy diet with ample amount of antioxidants can keep your liver healthy.
Bottle gourd, which has high antioxidants, can treat liver inflammation. These components remove toxins from the system, and protect kidney and liver from the free radicals.
Thus, consumption of bottle gourd helps in maintaining a good liver health.
-
Side effects
Keep in mind: Excessive bottle gourd juice can be harmful
-
In recent years, some side effects (like nausea, ulcers, vomiting blood, diarrhea, abdominal pain) of drinking excessive bottle gourd juice have come to light.
To reduce such risks, drink the juice that has been made properly and is not bitter. A sweet and tender gourd is safe.
Always cook the vegetable before consumption.
Limit your drink to three ounces (88ml) per day.