An Indian jeweler has set the Guinness World Record for creating a ring with the most number of diamonds. Kotti Srikanth, who is the owner of The Diamond Store by Chandubhai in Hyderabad, created the sparkling ring, named "The Divine — 7801 Brahma Vajra Kamalam," using as many as 7,801 natural diamonds. Here's more on this.

Details The ring was unveiled on October 19

According to a report in Economic Times, the unique ring was unveiled earlier this week at the said Hyderabad store. Notably, the fresh record also marks the first Guinness World Record in the field of jewelry from South India. Interestingly, the ring's name and design are inspired by Brahma Kamalam, a rare flower found in the Himalayas and believed to contain medicinal properties.

Information What's in a name?

Vajra refers to "diamond" in Sanskrit and Telugu. The ring is in the form of six layers, out of which five layers comprise eight petals, while the sixth layer has six petals with three tiny pollens in the middle.

Process The ring took over 11 months to make

The ring was first conceptualized in September 2018 and took more than 11 months to complete. It was submitted to the Guinness World Records in August last year. Following several rounds of verification, the ring was granted the honor of "Most Diamonds Set in One Ring" in September 2020. Reportedly, the authorities wanted to make sure that all the diamonds used were natural ones.

Srikanth, the ring's creator, said, "I am very honored and thankful to Guinness World Records for recognizing my passion to create unique pieces of art in jewelry." "It gives me immense pleasure to get awarded at the global level for the masterpiece that I created. This is a big milestone for us," he stated, adding they are planning to auction the ring to patrons.

