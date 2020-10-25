Bollywood's evergreen fashion icon Rekha has an impeccable sense of style that continues to inspire generation after generation. The 66-year-old actress, who featured in several classic movies, is a known fashionista with her own signature style. Even at this age, her style game is stronger than ever. Therefore, we've listed out Rekha's most prominent style statements which you can include in your personal style.

Red lipstick Red, bold lips will never go out of style

The first thing you will notice when you look at Rekha is her red lips. More often than not the actress is spotted wearing red lipstick. Interestingly, the color tone never gets jarring and is always almost-wine colored. A bold red lip is an ultimate power dressing move, which can bring a lot of confidence and oomph to your entire look.

Statement chokers Her statement chokers introduced a trend in Bollywood

Rekha has been wearing statement chokers for a long time. In fact, she kind of started the trend of pairing statement chokers with traditional sarees in Bollywood. Many celebrities, including Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone, have donned chokers with their sarees. Since Rekha's choker necklaces have intricate designs, you can look for similar pieces to accessorize your Indian outfits like lehengas, salwar-kameez, and more.

Sarees Traditional sarees like Kanjeevaram, Banarasi are her biggest style statements

Traditional silk sarees like Kanjeevaram and Banarasi that Rekha often wears are her biggest style statements. So, in case you have a big event coming up and you want a classy traditional look, you can take inspiration from the many sarees that Rekha has worn over the years. Interestingly, her sarees mostly feature golden hues, which also brings us to the final style statement.

Makeup Her face makeup prominently has gold tones