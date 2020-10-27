-
27 Oct 2020
#HealthBytes: Benefits of the whole grains
Written byRashi Bhattacharyya
Lifestyle
-
Grains in general are good sources of complex carbohydrates, many vitamins and minerals. But the healthiest of them all are whole grains.
These grains are either present in their whole form or turned into flour (while retaining its bran, germ and endosperm) for use.
Whole grains are extremely nutritious and can bring many health benefits to your body.
-
In this articleGet your daily requirement of fiber through them They can lower the possibility of contracting heart diseases Replace refined grains with whole ones, reduce chronic inflammation Improves insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism, can prevent Type-2 diabetes Lastly, ways to incorporate these grains in your diet
-
Fiber
Get your daily requirement of fiber through them
-
Adults need 25-35 grams of fiber daily for good digestion, and whole grains can help in reaching the goal.
They have both soluble and insoluble fibers, which are beneficial for your health.
A good intake of fiber also helps you feel fuller for a long time. So, including whole grains in your diet can help you cut down on binge eating and untimely cravings.
-
Heart
They can lower the possibility of contracting heart diseases
-
Whole grains not only help in preventing the body from absorbing bad cholesterol, but also lower triglycerides. Both, if uncontrolled, can lead to heart diseases.
One study even found that women who had a regular whole grain intake were less likely to have a heart attack or die from heart diseases compared with others who did not include whole grains in their diet.
-
Inflammation
Replace refined grains with whole ones, reduce chronic inflammation
-
Whole grains can help reduce inflammation, the root of many chronic diseases.
A 2014 study asked people with unhealthy diet habits to replace refined wheat products with whole wheat products. The results pointed out that there was a reduction in inflammatory markers.
Many health experts have also noticed similar effects and thus, recommend the replacement of refined grains with whole grains.
-
Diabetes
Improves insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism, can prevent Type-2 diabetes
-
Apart from slowing down the absorption of food to prevent blood sugar spikes, fiber and other nutrients in whole grains can prevent Type-2 diabetes by improving insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism.
A study conducted on 160,000 women suggested that those who ate 2-3 servings of whole grains daily were 30% less likely to have Type-2 diabetes than those who rarely consumed them.
-
Diet
Lastly, ways to incorporate these grains in your diet
-
Here are some tips to add more whole grains to your regular diet:
Whole-grain cereals, like whole-wheat bran flakes, shredded wheat or oatmeal can be eaten as breakfast.
You can replace white rice with quinoa, brown rice, or bulgur.
Instead of using white bread, make sandwiches using whole-grain breads or rolls.
You can also add wild rice or barley in soups and salads.