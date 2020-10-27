Grains in general are good sources of complex carbohydrates, many vitamins and minerals. But the healthiest of them all are whole grains. These grains are either present in their whole form or turned into flour (while retaining its bran, germ and endosperm) for use. Whole grains are extremely nutritious and can bring many health benefits to your body.

Fiber Get your daily requirement of fiber through them

Adults need 25-35 grams of fiber daily for good digestion, and whole grains can help in reaching the goal. They have both soluble and insoluble fibers, which are beneficial for your health. A good intake of fiber also helps you feel fuller for a long time. So, including whole grains in your diet can help you cut down on binge eating and untimely cravings.

Heart They can lower the possibility of contracting heart diseases

Whole grains not only help in preventing the body from absorbing bad cholesterol, but also lower triglycerides. Both, if uncontrolled, can lead to heart diseases. One study even found that women who had a regular whole grain intake were less likely to have a heart attack or die from heart diseases compared with others who did not include whole grains in their diet.

Inflammation Replace refined grains with whole ones, reduce chronic inflammation

Whole grains can help reduce inflammation, the root of many chronic diseases. A 2014 study asked people with unhealthy diet habits to replace refined wheat products with whole wheat products. The results pointed out that there was a reduction in inflammatory markers. Many health experts have also noticed similar effects and thus, recommend the replacement of refined grains with whole grains.

Diabetes Improves insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism, can prevent Type-2 diabetes

Apart from slowing down the absorption of food to prevent blood sugar spikes, fiber and other nutrients in whole grains can prevent Type-2 diabetes by improving insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism. A study conducted on 160,000 women suggested that those who ate 2-3 servings of whole grains daily were 30% less likely to have Type-2 diabetes than those who rarely consumed them.

Diet Lastly, ways to incorporate these grains in your diet