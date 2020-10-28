Lemons are one of the most popular citrus fruits, and an important part of every Indian meal. These Vitamin C-rich fruits are seldom consumed alone due to the sour taste, but are still used for enriching flavor of sauces, salad dressings, drinks, desserts and other food items. Here, we list some health benefits associated with them.

Anti-oxidants Loaded with Vitamin C, flavonoids, lemons protect cells from damage

Most of the benefits linked to lemons come from the fact that they are powerful sources of Vitamin C, which is an antioxidant. Additionally, lemons have other antioxidants called flavonoids. These antioxidants body protect cells from damage and reduce the risks of health conditions like diabetes, obesity, cancer, etc. In fact, citrus flavonoids are known for their anti-inflammatory effects, which keep the body healthy.

Strokes The flavonoids in lemons also lower the risk of strokes

The anti-inflammatory properties of citrus flavonoids not only ensure a healthy body, but are also instrumental in reducing the risk of strokes. This was observed in a 2012 study, where the consumption of citrus fruits like lemons lowered the risk of ischemic stroke in women. In addition to this, these flavonoids also protect the blood vessels from clots and cholesterol deposits.

Kidney stones Citrate-rich lemons can prevent the formation of kidney stones

Drinking water is important for preventing kidney stones. However, adding some lemon juice to your water before drinking it can be even more helpful. Basically a build-up of minerals in the kidneys, these stones are made of calcium oxate, which can be treated with citrate. Since lemons contain high levels of citrate, they are effective in preventing this condition.

Heart health Various nutrients in lemons make them good for heart health

Many studies have shown that consumption of fruits and vegetables that are rich in Vitamin C reduces the risk of heart diseases. Since lemons are powerhouse of this nutrient, they are counted among the food items that are good for heart. Further, the fiber and plant compounds in lemons are also useful in lowering some risk factors related to heart diseases.

Iron deficiency Lemons help in effective absorption of iron to prevent anemia