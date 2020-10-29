Winter is here, and is ready to make your hair dry and frizzy. So, it is time for some extra care. Aside from an effective daily hair care routine, hair masks work quickly to ensure that your damaged locks become moisturized, shiny and healthy. While expensive chemical-based hair masks are easily available, you can always make these DIY hair masks at home.

#1 Banana + olive oil: A rich, hydrating hair mask

Mash a ripe banana and add one tablespoon of olive oil to it. Blend till it becomes a lump-less puree. Then, apply this mixture to your hair, from roots to ends. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before wash. Since banana is rich in nutrients like potassium, and olive oil has healthy fats and Vitamin E, their combination hydrates dull, damaged, and dry hair.

#2 Avocado + coconut milk + olive oil hair-strengthening mask

Mash one ripe avocado, and blend it with coconut milk (1/2 cup) and olive oil (one tablespoon). Make sure that this paste is smooth. After applying this mask, keep your hair wrapped up in a shower cap for 20-30 minutes before a thorough wash. This mask is rich in fats and protein, which is why it helps in strengthening the hair.

#3 The moisturizing hair mask made up of honey

To make this simple hair mask, take one tablespoon of raw honey and mix it with two tablespoons of a carrier oil like coconut, olive, jojoba, etc. Apply this mixture to your hair, especially focus on the tips. After 20 minutes, rinse it out with shampoo. Honey is a humectant (something that preserves moisture), so it naturally works toward increasing moisture in dry hair.

#4 Pumpkin and coconut oil mask is loaded with vitamins

Take 1/4th of a pumpkin, and cut it into pieces to make a puree. Add two tablespoons of coconut oil to this, and mix well. Apply this mask to your hair, and let it stay for 20 minutes before washing it off. This simple two-ingredient mask is rich in vitamins that help in increasing the moisture in the hair and retaining it.

#5 Yogurt + aloe vera: Leave it on for 30 minutes