Random breakouts are frustrating, but the scars they leave behind are even more annoying. Even though acne can be treated, the resulting scars are quite stubborn. While one course of action in this situation is to contact your dermatologist and proceed with a medical treatment, you can also try some other options. The following home remedies are backed by anecdotal and scientific evidence.

Aloe vera Aloe vera gel helps in reducing pigmentation and discoloration

Scoop out the gel from one aloe vera leaf and massage onto the affected areas. Leave the gel on for 30 minutes before rinsing it off. Try to repeat this process 2-3 times daily. Aloe vera helps in regulating melanin production that helps in reducing pigmentation and discoloration caused by acne. Additionally, it also has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, which prevents skin infections.

Coconut oil Coconut oil can reduce the risk of acne scars

Warm one teaspoon of virgin coconut oil by rubbing it between your palms. Then apply it over the acne scars. Do this every day before going to bed so that the oil stays overnight. Coconut oil keeps your skin moist, prevents the production of excess sebum, and reduces the risk of acne scars. However, if you have oily skin, skip this method.

Honey Honey can heal the scars quickly and prevent acne, too

Take some raw honey and apply it to the affected areas. Leave this on for 15-20 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water. Do this at least once a day. Honey is used for numerous medicinal purposes, especially for healing burns, wounds, and scars. It not only helps in lightening acne scars but also fights infections that can cause more acne.

Turmeric+Lemon The skin-lightening mixture of turmeric and lemon juice

Take one teaspoon of turmeric powder and mix it with lemon juice. Then gently apply this paste to your acne marks. Leave it on for about 15 minutes before washing it off. While the curcumin in turmeric is a skin-lightening agent that can make acne scars fade, lemon is a great source of vitamin C, which works as an antioxidant to keep infections away.

Prevention Some tips to prevent acne scars from happening