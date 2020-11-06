When your hair follicles lose melanin due to aging, they start producing white hair. Going grey is completely natural, and it usually starts happening when you are in your late 30s and 40s. However, premature grey hair is not normal, and can be a sign of deficiency, stress, genetics or other factors. To prevent an early onset of grey hair, here are some tips.

Treat deficiencies Find out if you have any kind of vitamin deficiency

One of the leading causes of premature grey hair is different kinds of vitamin deficiency. Grey hair is one of the signs of Vitamin D and B-12 deficiency, but preferably take a blood test to determine which vitamin is less in your body. Once you find out the kind of deficiency you have, proceed with supplements and vitamin-rich food for tackling the condition.

Antioxidants Increase your intake of antioxidant rich food items

Free radicals can enter the body due to aging and cause oxidative stress, which can lead to greying of hair. To fight these toxins and prevent premature grey hair, add antioxidant-rich food items in your regular diet. For example, since Vitamin C is an antioxidant, food items that are good sources of this vitamin (citrus fruits, berries, etc.) should be included in your diet.

Stop smoking If you are a smoker, try to quit the habit

Your lifestyle plays an important role in determining your health condition. This also applies to early aging signs like grey hair. If you are a smoker, remember that it can cause premature greying of hair. Many studies have shown the connection between the habit and the loss of melanin from the hair. Smoking in general is harmful, so quit when you should.

Protection Cover your hair to protect it from UV rays

Another factor that causes oxidative stress in the body is the exposure to UV rays. Oxidative stress, as mentioned before, can cause premature grey hair. To avoid this harmful exposure, protect your hair when you go out in the sun. You can cover it up with a hat or scarf, or apply the readily available heat protection products that can save your hair follicles.

Home remedies Some home remedies that can prevent premature grey hair