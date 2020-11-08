Having dry skin during winter is quite normal due to the rapid loss of moisture. However, this condition is annoying, itchy and uncomfortable. In fact, it can accelerate other pre-existing skin conditions too. To prevent dry skin this season, you need to get ready to put some extra efforts in your skin care regime. Here are some preventive measures to tackle this condition.

Short showers Keep your showers short; avoid extreme hot water

Who doesn't love long showers? But in winter you should limit your bath time to maximum 10 minutes, because excessive cleaning can strip away all the natural nourishment from your body. Another factor that is important here is your bath water temperature. Too much hot water can cause increased evaporation of your skin's hydration. Also, replace harsh soaps with moisturizing shower gel.

Exfoliation Exfoliate with gentle products that contain glycolic or lactic acid

To keep the skin hydrated for a longer time, exfoliation is important before using any moisturizing agent like creams and serums. You can use a gentle scrub or cleanser with a mild glycolic or lactic acid to get off the dead skin. If you have raw or severely dry skin, skip the exfoliator and gently use a wet washcloth instead.

Moisturize Find your perfect moisturizer, apply it right after taking shower

To find the perfect moisturizer, look for products with ingredients like ceramides, dimethicone, alpha hydroxy acids such as lactic acid, and shea butter. These ingredients can help in locking the moisture in your skin for a longer time. Also, make sure that the lotion is thick. Once you find the correct product, apply it daily. For better results, apply it right after taking shower.

Clothes Keep your skin properly covered when you go outside