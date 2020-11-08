Extra belly fat can develop due to unhealthy eating habits, lack of exercise, high stress levels, and genetics. A flabby stomach is often seen as an indicator of bad physical appearance. But more importantly, this issue can often lead to a lack of abdominal strength, which can cause low back pain and other problems. To shed belly fat, do the following yoga asanas.

Naukasana Naukasana, the boat pose: Hold it for 60 seconds

Lie down on your back. Keep your hands by your side and legs straight. Now raise your head, chest, hands, and legs together, till your body reaches a V-shape. Hold your belly in and above the ground all the time. Hold for 60 seconds while taking deep breaths and then relax. Naukasana strengthens the lower back, stomach and leg muscles, and tones the waist.

Paschimottanasana Paschimottanasana, the seated forward bend pose: Repeat this 10 times

Sit down and stretch your legs in front of you, with toes pointing towards the ceiling. Now, stretch your hands and bend from hips to touch your toes. Stretch some more to hold them. Stay in this position for 60-90 seconds and return to normal. Repeat this 10 times. Paschimottanasana burns fat in your belly region and helps in relieving stress and digestive disorders.

Bhujangasana Bhujangasana, the cobra pose: Stretches abdomen, strengthens back muscles

Lie down on your chest with legs kept slightly apart and toes touching the floor. Keep your hands by your side. Now place your palms beneath your shoulders, and lift your head, chest, and waist off the floor. Look towards the ceiling. Hold for 15-30 seconds, while breathing normally. Then relax and repeat 10 more times. Bhujangasana stretches the abdomen and strengthens back muscles.

Dhanurasana Dhanurasana, the bow pose: Tones the abdomen, improves posture

Lie down with your face down. Then bend your knees upwards and hold your feet with your hands. Now lift your body by raising your thighs and chest at the same time. Take deep breaths and hold the pose for 30 seconds. Relax and repeat it. Dhanurasana not only tones the abdomen, but also improves posture by stretching your back, thighs, arms, and chest.

Kumbhakasana Kumbhakasana, the plank pose: A common abs workout